RFK Jr. stirs controversy with suggestions for combatting childhood chronic disease

Washington DC - Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his Make America Healthy Again commission recently released a new report outlining strategies to combat childhood chronic disease.

On Tuesday, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. released his new MAHA report, which outlines recomendations on how to combat childhood illness. © Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Kennedy and the commission released the report on Tuesday, seeking to advise President Donald Trump on "how best to exercise his authority to address the childhood chronic disease," which he describes as "an existential crisis for our country."

The report largely doubles down on positions RFK Jr. has repeated publicly, such as claims that children are overwhelmingly becoming sick, and that corporations, medications, and even screen time are largely to blame.

It identifies four factors "driving" the health crisis as poor diet, chemical exposure, lack of physical activity, chronic stress, and "overmedicalization."

It goes on to list 128 recommendations on how to combat the issue, including policy changes, new research initiatives, the launch of public awareness campaigns, and to evaluate vaccine injuries.

The report also touts a number of accomplishments RFK Jr. and the Trump administration have made since taking office, including getting rid of certain food dyes, their work researching the causes of autism, and updates to US dietary guidelines.

But the new report has been met with heavy criticism, as many have pointed out that the suggestions are largely at odds with changes Trump has made to the government since being re-elected.