RFK Jr. unveils anticipated "Make America Healthy Again" plan – with surprising omissions

Washington DC - Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Tuesday unveiled the Trump administration's long-awaited roadmap to tackle chronic disease, calling for better nutrition, tighter scrutiny of medical advertising, and even a new push to boost fertility.

© ALEX WROBLEWSKI / AFP

Conspicuously absent, however, were concrete proposals to directly restrict ultra-processed foods or pesticides – long priorities of Kennedy's Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement. The omissions are viewed as wins for the food and agriculture industries.

"There has never been an effort like this across all the government agencies," said Kennedy during a Washington event where he released the plan, calling chronic illness "an existential crisis for our country."

But experts criticized what they called the vague and voluntary nature of the "Make Our Children Healthy Again" strategy, a follow-up to an initial assessment published this spring.

"The administration is trying to have it both ways," Scott Faber, senior vice president of government affairs at the nonprofit Environmental Working Group, told AFP.

"In May, they described a hellscape of junk food and toxic exposures that put all our children at risk. In September, they are calling for more studies and plans and proposals."

The new 20-page report highlights many of Kennedy's signature causes: reviewing fluoride in drinking water, revisiting childhood vaccine schedules and expanding parental opt-outs, and raising doubts about antidepressants.

Many of these positions sit well outside mainstream medicine, particularly his take on vaccines.

Other eye-catching ideas include a MAHA fertility education campaign – reflecting right-wing anxieties over declining birth rates – and a call to probe "electromagnetic radiation," apparently a reference to cellphone use, though it is not spelled out.

The first report was widely ridiculed after it was found to contain numerous fabricated citations, apparently from using AI tools.

The new paper avoids that pitfall by omitting citations altogether.