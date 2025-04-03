RFK Jr. sued by dozens of states over "illegal" termination of billions in public health funding

Providence, Rhode Island - The Department of Health and Human Services and its secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. , are facing a legal challenge from 23 states and DC over the abrupt termination of $11 billion of critical public health funding.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is named in a lawsuit filed by 23 states and the District of Columbia challenging the termination of $11 billion in public health funding. © Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The lawsuit – filed in the US District Court for the District of Rhode Island – accuses Kennedy and the HHS of violating the Administrative Procedure Act in ordering the terminations. The plaintiffs are seeking a temporary restraining order to block the grant cancellations.

"This funding provides essential support for a wide range of urgent public health needs such as identifying, tracking, and addressing infectious diseases; ensuring access to immunizations; fortifying emergency preparedness; providing mental health and substance abuse services; and modernizing critical public health infrastructure," states the complaint.

"The result of these massive, unexpected funding terminations is serious harm to public health, leaving Plaintiff States at greater risk for future pandemics and the spread of otherwise preventable disease and cutting off vital public health services."

The government argued the cuts were justified, as the funds were appropriated through laws related to Covid-19 and the pandemic is now "over."

The suit counters that Congress did not limit the funding to the period of the Covid-19 emergency, adding that lawmakers had reviewed the Covid-19-related laws and determined not to rescind any of the funding in question.

"America just went through a pandemic – one that erased jobs throughout the country, upended our lives, and caused the deaths of thousands of Coloradans. The public health impacts of that pandemic continue to linger, including mental health and substance abuse challenges," Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser said in a statement.