RFK Jr. threatens ban on NIH publishing articles in most prestigious medical journals

Washington DC - Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. threatened to ban scientists at the National Institutes of Health from publishing in what he called "corrupt" medical journals.

"We’re probably going to stop publishing in The Lancet, New England Journal of Medicine, JAMA, and those other journals because they’re all corrupt," RFK Jr. said in an appearance on the Ultimate Human Podcast with Gary Brecka.

RFK Jr. went on to claim without evidence that those publications – some of the most established and prestigious in the world – have ties to private pharmaceutical companies that influence the outcomes of medical research and prevent the publication of anything that might reduce profits.

"Unless these journals change dramatically, we are going to stop NIH scientists from publishing there," RFK Jr. warned. "And we are going to create our own journals, in-house, in each of the institutes."

"They are going to become the preeminent journals... Because if you get NIH funding, it is anointing you as a good, legitimate scientist."