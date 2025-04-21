Robert F Kennedy Jr. claims Covid-19 wasn't as bad as ongoing autism "epidemic" because it "killed old people"

Washington DC - Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is again in hot water after he recently compared the Covid-19 pandemic to what he describes as an ongoing autism "epidemic."

During a recent interview, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. called autism an "epidemic" and argued it is far worse than the Covid-19 pandemic. © Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Sunday, RFK Jr. sat for an interview on The Cats Roundtable radio show.

In the interview, he argued that there is an "epidemic" going on, as healthy children are allegedly "[being injured] very early in life"

"It dwarfs the COVID epidemic and the impacts on our country because COVID killed old people," he said.

Kennedy, who is a well-known anti-vaxxer, went on to say that currently one in 31 Americans are diagnosed autistic, and "26% of them have no capacity [to live independently]."

He also claimed it would cost the US economy $1 trillion by the year 2035, though he did not cite where he got that figure.

"It's absolutely debilitating for them, their families, their communities, and for our county – just the pure economic cost of autism," he added.