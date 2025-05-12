Robert F. Kennedy Jr. mocked after taking a dip in bacteria-infested creek

Washington DC - Department of Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is being called out on social media after he spent Mother's Day in a creek in the nation's capitol that is well-known for being highly contaminated.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been receiving criticism on social media after sharing photos of himself swimming in a contaminated creek on Mother's Day. © JIM WATSON / AFP

On Sunday, RFK Jr. shared an X post that included photos of himself and members of his family enjoying the day at DC's Rock Creek.

"Mother's Day hike in Dumbarton Oaks Park with Amaryllis, Bobby, Kick, and Jackson, and a swim with my grandchildren, Bobcat and Cassius in Rock Creek," Kennedy wrote in the post.

While the post and photos, which included one of the 71-year-old shirtless in the water, were praised by MAGA fans, a number of X users were quick to point out that there is a ban on swimming in the creek – and for good reason.

According to the National Park Service (NPS), Rock Creek has "high levels of bacteria and other infectious pathogens" that make contact with it "a hazard to human (and pet) health."

Users joked that his willingness to jump into the creek may help explain RFK Jr.'s claim back in 2012 that neurologists found a worm in his brain, which had eaten a portion of it before dying.

"Make America have brain worms again," one user joked.