Ron DeSantis accepts Gavin Newsom's live debate challenge!

California Governor Gavin Newsom and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis have agreed to debate each other on live TV. © Collage: REUTERS & MARIO TAMA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

DeSantis accepted Newsom's debate request during an appearance Wednesday night on Sean Hannity's Fox News show. The televised event is set to take place this fall.



"Absolutely, I'm game. Let's get it done," DeSantis said. "Just tell me when and where. We'll do it."



According to the terms Newsom proposed, the debate would happen either November 8 or 10 in one of three battleground states: Nevada, Georgia or North Carolina. It would not be held in front of an audience, but it would be broadcast live during a 90-minute segment on Fox News.



The debate would be moderated by Hannity and offer alternating questions for each governor to answer within 90 seconds. Each participant will also be allowed up to four minutes of opening remarks and two minutes of closing remarks.

