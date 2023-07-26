Ron DeSantis slashes staff as presidential campaign sputters

Tallahassee, Florida - Republican presidential candidate and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has cut about a third of his campaign staff as his bid for the White House spirals downhill amid grim poll numbers and sudden financial worries.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has reportedly fired 38 staffers as his 2024 presidential campaign faces financial difficulties. © REUTERS

DeSantis has axed 38 staffers and instituted new cost-cutting measures as his campaign tries to revive its once-powerful challenge to former president Donald Trump.



"Following a top-to-bottom review of our organization, we have taken additional, aggressive steps to streamline operations and put Ron DeSantis in the strongest position to win this primary and defeat Joe Biden," DeSantis campaign manager Generra Peck said in a statement.



The DeSantis campaign, which is clinging to second place in polls as other potential contenders rise, had earlier admitted to cutting only about 10 staffers.



The so-called reboot also includes cutbacks on travel costs and an emphasis on smaller campaign events.

On the same day the changes were made, DeSantis was involved in a car accident on Tuesday on his way to a campaign rally event in Chattanooga, Tennessee. A police spokesperson told the New York Times that DeSantis was traveling in a four-car motorcade. When traffic slowed down, the cars collided with each other.

The governor was reportedly not injured. One employee was slightly injured but was able to attend the event with DeSantis as planned and receive treatment there.