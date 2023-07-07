California governor demands federal investigation into DeSantis' migrant scheme

Sacramento, California - California Governor Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta called on the US Department of Justice to investigate Florida's program to transport migrants out of state.

California Governor Gavin Newsom (r.) is urging the US Department of Justice to investigate Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' "Unauthorized Alien Transport Program." © Collage: Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Patrick T. Fallon / AFP

The two California Democrats sent a letter to US Attorney General Merrick Garland urging him to open criminal and civil investigations into the Sunshine State's "Unauthorized Alien Transport Program," which saw more than a hundred migrants transported from Texas to Martha's Vineyard and Sacramento.

"It is unconscionable to use people as political props by persuading them to travel to another state based on false or deceptive representations," they wrote. "We urge USDOJ to investigate potential violations of federal law by those involved in this Scheme."

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar launched an investigation into the September 2022 Martha's Vineyard flight and found that migrants had boarded the plan under the false impression they would receive education, housing, and employment opportunities at their destination. Newsom and Bonta said this was the result of deliberate deception on the part of Florida officials.

Newsom has also threatened Florida Governor Ron DeSantis with kidnapping charges after two planes of migrants arrived in the California capital last month.