Ron DeSantis lashes out at man who blamed him for Jacksonville shooting

Jacksonville, Florida - Florida Governor and presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis got into a spat with a man that blamed his policies and rhetoric for a recent racially motivated shooting in his state.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis got into a spat during a news conference with a man who criticized his gun policies and blamed him for a recent shooting. © Collage: Sean Rayford / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Viral video has continued to circulate of an incident where Ron DeSantis shot down a critic who stood up to him.

DeSantis held a news conference on Thursday to discuss Florida's opposition to Covid-related mandates.

During the Q&A portion of the event, DeSantis took a question from a Black man in the back of the room, who criticized DeSantis' recent open carry gun policies for allowing "immature people" to be armed in public. He argued the policies "caused the deaths of the people who were murdered a couple weeks ago."

The man was referencing a recent shooting in Jacksonville, Florida, where a gunman targeted a Black community and murdered three people.

DeSantis quickly interrupted the man, stating, "I'm not going to let you accuse me of committing criminal activity. I am not going to take that."



The man attempted to argue that DeSantis' policies "have allowed people to hunt people like me," but DeSantis steamrolled him from speaking, insisting his views were "nonsense."

The notably majority white crowd began to cheer for DeSantis' response, drowning out the man from finishing his question. He was ultimately escorted out of the room by several members of the audience.

DeSantis continued to defend himself as the man left, adding, "The notion that we're not supportive of safety is absurd."