Ron DeSantis plays "immunity" card in latest Disney lawsuit move

Tallahassee, Florida - Florida Governor and presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis and his legal team are trying to get a lawsuit from Disney dismissed, claiming that he is "immune" to such cases.

On Monday, DeSantis' attorneys filed a motion to the federal judge overseeing the case to abstain or be dismiss it, arguing that "Disney lacks standing to sue the Governor and Secretary" because they are "entitled to legislative immunity."

That immunity "shields 'both governors' and legislators' actions in the proposal, formulation, and passage of legislation."

"Neither the Governor nor the Secretary enforce any of the laws at issue, so Disney lacks standing to sue them," the motion states.

Disney filed the lawsuit in April, claiming that DeSantis waged a "a targeted campaign of government retaliation" against the company after they came out against his infamous "Don't Say Gay," bill which banned discussion of gender and sexual orientation in Florida schools.

The company says DeSantis' attacks "threatens Disney's business operations, jeopardizes its economic future in the region, and violates its constitutional rights."

DeSantis has been at odds with Disney since last year as he waged a war against "woke" culture, and passed several bills to fight back against "leftist" ideals. He has made the topic a focal point of his campaign since announcing he was running for President in 2024.