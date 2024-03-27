Ronna McDaniel gets the boot from NBC News after hiring backlash as Trump gloats

New York, New York - NBC News reversed its decision to bring former Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel on as a contributor following backlash from prominent voices within the network.

NBCUniversal Group Chairman Cesar Conde emailed staff members on Tuesday, informing them that McDaniel will no longer be joining their team.

"There is no doubt that the last several days have been difficult for the News Group," Conde explained. "After listening to the legitimate concerns of many of you, I have decided that Ronna McDaniel will not be an NBC News contributor."

"I want to personally apologize to our team members who felt we let them down," he added. "While this was a collective recommendation by some members of our leadership team, I approved it and take full responsibility for it."

The decision came after the network announced her hiring last week, which was immediately met with heavy criticism.

As head of the RNC, McDaniel was a staunch supporter of Donald Trump and helped push many of his election-related lies and disinformation.