Ronna McDaniel gets the boot from NBC News after hiring backlash as Trump gloats
New York, New York - NBC News reversed its decision to bring former Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel on as a contributor following backlash from prominent voices within the network.
NBCUniversal Group Chairman Cesar Conde emailed staff members on Tuesday, informing them that McDaniel will no longer be joining their team.
"There is no doubt that the last several days have been difficult for the News Group," Conde explained. "After listening to the legitimate concerns of many of you, I have decided that Ronna McDaniel will not be an NBC News contributor."
"I want to personally apologize to our team members who felt we let them down," he added. "While this was a collective recommendation by some members of our leadership team, I approved it and take full responsibility for it."
The decision came after the network announced her hiring last week, which was immediately met with heavy criticism.
As head of the RNC, McDaniel was a staunch supporter of Donald Trump and helped push many of his election-related lies and disinformation.
Donald Trump reacts after NBC gives Ronna McDaniel the boot
NBC on Sunday aired a Meet the Press interview with in which she attempted to walked back her false claims that the 2020 election was stolen, while maintaining that there were legitimate concerns about electoral fraud.
But several prominent media figures, including some NBC hosts, questioned her honesty and credibility, and urged the network to reconsider her hiring.
Trump, who pushed hard for McDaniel to be ousted from the RNC and replaced by his daughter-in-law Lara, took to his Truth Social platform on Tuesday to share his reaction to McDaniel getting fired "by fake news NBC."
"She only lasted two days, and this after McDaniel went out of her way to say what they wanted to hear," he wrote.
"It leaves her in a very strange place... called NEVER NEVERLAND," he added, "and it's not a place you want to be."
Cover photo: OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP