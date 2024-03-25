Former RNC chair makes U-turn over Donald Trump's stolen election claims

Washington DC - Ronna McDaniel, the former chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, has finally admitted that the 2020 presidential elections were not stolen from Donald Trump , after years of saying otherwise.

Former RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel (r.) recently admitted that Donald Trump lost the 2020 elections after years of pushing his false election denialism. © Collage: Rob Carr / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Robyn BECK / AFP

McDaniel sat down for an interview with NBC host Kristen Welker on Meet the Press on Sunday, where she declared, for the first time, that President Joe Biden did win "fair and square" but continued to push the idea that there are "issues" with voting.

She also went on to boldly denounce those involved with the January 6 Capitol riots.

"I want to be very clear: The violence that happened on January 6 is unacceptable. It doesn't represent our country. It certainly does not represent my party," she said.

"If you attacked our Capitol and you have been convicted, then that should stay," she added.

McDaniel's comments come only two weeks after she resigned as chair of the RNC. Trump, who felt McDaniel was not fighting hard enough for him, sought to replace her with Michael Whatley and his daughter-in-law Lara Trump, who were unanimously voted in as chair and co-chair, respectively, earlier this month.

As self-described MAGA loyalists, Whatley and Lara have vowed to dedicate every RNC resource to support Trump's re-election effort.

When pressed on why she never condemned the violence on Jan. 6 while she was head of the RNC, she argued, "When you're the RNC chair, you kind of take one for the whole team. Right now, I get to be a little bit more myself."