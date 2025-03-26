Rubio admits adding journalist to Signal war chat was a "big mistake"

Kingston, Jamaica - Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Wednesday that the inclusion of a journalist in a group chat on military strikes was a "big mistake" and expected reforms while highlighting his own limited role.

"Obviously, someone made a mistake – someone made a big mistake – and added a journalist. Nothing against journalists, but you ain't supposed to be on that thing," Rubio told a news conference in Jamaica.

"I think there will be reforms and changes made so this never – this is not going to happen again," he said.

Rubio did not assign blame but quickly noted that he only participated twice in the chat – once to assign a representative and later after the US government had publicly announced the strikes on Yemen.

Jeffrey Goldberg, the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, said he was inadvertently added to the chat on the commercial app Signal by Mike Waltz, the national security advisor, and that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth disclosed strike plans through it.

As President Donald Trump and officials in his administration denied claims that the information shared in the chat was classified, Goldberg released the full text thread on Wednesday.