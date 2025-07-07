Rubio eyes big talks with ASEAN allies on anticipated first Asia trip

Washington DC - Secretary of State Marco Rubio will make his first trip to Asia since taking up his post, traveling this week to Malaysia for meetings with ASEAN allies, his office said Monday.

The trip, starting Tuesday, will see Rubio, who is also the US national security advisor, focus on US policy in Asia after months of the Trump administration concentrating on the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East.

"In his first trip to Asia as Secretary of State, Secretary Rubio is focused on reaffirming the United States' commitment to advancing a free, open, and secure Indo-Pacific region," spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said in a statement, using Washington's traditional wording alluding to the growing influence of China in the Asia-Pacific region.

As with any trip to Asia by a US official, China will be the elephant in the room amid concerns over its expansionary behavior in the South China Sea, which the US deems to be provocative.

The visit also comes as many countries around the world are waiting for the next step in President Donald Trump's tariff wars. Sweeping levies announced in April were mostly suspended, as Washington engages in negotiations with friends and foes alike.

A deadline on the tariffs is due to expire on Wednesday, with Trump suggesting elevated levies would snap back into place on August 1 for any trading partners who do not make a deal.