Rubio says US is opposed to "antagonistic" language on Russia

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Monday that the US would oppose "antagonistic" language toward Russia when Group of Seven foreign ministers meet in Canada this week.

"Ultimately, we can't sign on to any communique that's not consistent with our position to bring both sides to the table," Rubio told reporters as he flew to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, for talks with Ukraine.

The position is not about "taking anyone's side, but because we feel like antagonistic language sometimes makes it harder to bring parties to the table", Rubio said

Rubio acknowledged that the other members of the club of wealthy democracies – Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, and Japan – felt differently.

But he said of the US: "We're the only ones right now that seem to be in a position to make talks like that possible."

President Donald Trump has sharply shifted the position of the US, which last month voted with Russia and against most of its Western allies on a UN resolution that avoided calling on Moscow to withdraw fully from territory it has seized.

Rubio is in Jeddah to sound out a Ukrainian delegation on their willingness to make concessions after Trump froze assistance to Kyiv following a confrontational meeting at the White House with President Volodymyr Zelensky.