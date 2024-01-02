Rudy Giuliani begs for money after going bankrupt: "Do yourself and me a big favor"
New York, New York - After he was forced to file for bankruptcy following his massive defamation lawsuit loss, ex-New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani is going to desperate lengths to make some money.
On Monday, Giuliani took to social media to push a new subscription tier for his podcast, which fans can buy into for $10 a month.
"Do yourself and me a big favor and join our premier program America's Mayor Confidential so we become a close-knit team for 2024," Giuliani said.
"Only for those who accept the responsibility to re-establish our constitutional rights and pass on to future generations an even greater America than we were given."
The move comes after he was ordered to pay $148 million in damages for defaming two Georgia poll workers with his false claims they engaged in election fraud.
Rudy Giuliani filed for bankruptcy after defamation ruling
The large ruling forced Giuliani to immediately file for bankruptcy, which revealed a trove of other large debts he owed.
His America's Mayor Confidential podcast, which shared its 311th episode the same day, has Giuliani in his home, ranting for over an hour about the decaying state of the country and sharing a number of far-right conspiracies and platitudes.
Giuliani should consider taking a page from ex-Congressman George Santos' book, who used the platform Cameo after he was ousted from the House, which he claims has made him more money than he did as a politician.
