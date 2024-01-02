Rudy Giuliani begs for money after going bankrupt: "Do yourself and me a big favor"

New York, New York - After he was forced to file for bankruptcy following his massive defamation lawsuit loss, ex-New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani is going to desperate lengths to make some money.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani announced a new subscription tier for his podcast as he tries to make money after filing for bankruptcy. © Collage: Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Monday, Giuliani took to social media to push a new subscription tier for his podcast, which fans can buy into for $10 a month.

"Do yourself and me a big favor and join our premier program America's Mayor Confidential so we become a close-knit team for 2024," Giuliani said.

"Only for those who accept the responsibility to re-establish our constitutional rights and pass on to future generations an even greater America than we were given."

The move comes after he was ordered to pay $148 million in damages for defaming two Georgia poll workers with his false claims they engaged in election fraud.