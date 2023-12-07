George Santos makes a killing singing Taylor Swift songs and joking about misdeeds on Cameo

New York, New York - After fooling everyone from voters, to donors and colleagues during his short stint in Congress, George Santos has already moved on to a more "respectable" grift – earning a fortune on Cameo.

Former NY Representative George Santos is reportedly earning a fortune making personalized video messages on Cameo. © Collage: Screenshot/X/@ohheyjenna & @RaghavVJoshi

Santos packed more controversies into his year as a New York representative than most politicians manage in a lifetime.

But since his expulsion from the US House at the start of the month, all that notoriety has served him well as he embarks on a much more lucrative career as the rising star of Cameo, the platform that lets users request personal video messages from their favorite celebrities.

Already predicted to become "an absolute whale" by Cameo CEO Steven Galanis, Santos has apparently pocketed the equivalent of his six-figure congressional salary in just a few days recording clips for both fans and haters.

"Sarah Jessica Parker, Bon Jovi – he's putting numbers up like that," Galanis told Semafor, which highlighted some of the infamous liar's best work so far.

One video posted on X features Santos singing a few lines from his "favorite" Taylor Swift song, I Knew You Were Trouble.

Another shows him joking about Botox fillers – a reference to one of the highlights from the House Ethics Committee investigation into the many inappropriate things the 35-year-old spent funds on.