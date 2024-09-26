Rudy Giuliani disbarred in Washington DC over 2020 election lies

Washington DC - Former New York City mayor and attorney Rudy Giuliani is now barred from practicing law in the District of Columbia ever again.

Donald Trump's ally Rudy Giuliani has been officially disbarred in Washington DC over the lies he told about the 2020 election. © Collage: Adam GRAY / AFP

On Thursday, the District of Columbia Court of Appeals issued a one-page ruling disbarring Giuliani, who was admitted back in 1976.

The decision cited rules of reciprocity with the state of New York, which disbarred Giuliani in July as a consequence of lies he told about the 2020 presidential election being "stolen" while serving as an attorney for former President Donald Trump.

The order noted that Giuliani was provided an opportunity "to show cause why reciprocal discipline should not be imposed," but he never filed a response.

He is also facing a seperate proceeding with the DC Board of Professional Responsibility, which has recommended that his legal license be revoked entirely.

Giuliani has been facing a number of legal challenges this year – most of them regarding his alleged participation in efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.

The news of his disbarment came the same day current New York Mayor Eric Adams was indicted on multiple federal charges.