Rudy Giuliani makes shocking move in Georgia election interference case

Atlanta, Georgia - E x-New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani and his legal team have requested that the judge overseeing his Georgia election interference trial hold a hearing on whether or not to dismiss the case.

According to The Hill, Giuliani filed the request on Thursday regarding a motion from September 2023 where he and his legal team argued that there were "deficiencies" in the original indictment.

They suggested that the allegations against him and other defendants in the case were "conspiratorial bouillabaisse consisting of purported criminal acts, daily activities, and constitutionally protected speech."

In August 2023 Giuliani was indicted alongside Donald Trump, who he used to legally represent, and 17 others for their alleged efforts to overturn Georgia's 2020 presidential election results.

Giuliani faces 13 charges related to his alleged plot to install fake electors in Georgia and other states in an effort to cast doubt on Joe Biden's win when Congress met to certify the election on January 6, 2021.

Last year Giuliani was hit with a number of other legal cases that have contributed to destroying his once-respected public image.