Rudy Giuliani shares new details of car accident in two-hour podcast appearance

New York, New York - Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani used a two-hour podcast appearance to share the details of a recent car crash that left him hospitalized.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has shared his story of a serious car crash he was involved in over the weekend. © AFP/Alex Kent/Getty Images

Giuliani on Tuesday appeared wearing a back brace on a new episode of the Rudy Giuliani Show for a two-hour show with his spokesperson Ted Goodman.

The episode saw Giuliani open up about the events of Saturday night, when he was involved in a serious car crash that sent him to the hospital.

"If I say I’m feeling fine that of course is a little ridiculous," Giuliani told listeners, explaining that he needed to wear the brace for about two weeks, but will make a full recovery.

The duo described how the accident happened, and provided details on reports that they had stopped to provide assistance to a woman by the side of the road shortly before.

According to the two, they were flagged down by a woman waving a white item on Interstate 93 at about 9:00 PM on Saturday night.

"I'm quickly uncomfortable with the situation, we both agree we have to assess," Goodman said of the moment they pulled up. "We're putting ourselves in danger, we gotta do something at this point."