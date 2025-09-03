Rudy Giuliani shares new details of car accident in two-hour podcast appearance
New York, New York - Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani used a two-hour podcast appearance to share the details of a recent car crash that left him hospitalized.
Giuliani on Tuesday appeared wearing a back brace on a new episode of the Rudy Giuliani Show for a two-hour show with his spokesperson Ted Goodman.
The episode saw Giuliani open up about the events of Saturday night, when he was involved in a serious car crash that sent him to the hospital.
"If I say I’m feeling fine that of course is a little ridiculous," Giuliani told listeners, explaining that he needed to wear the brace for about two weeks, but will make a full recovery.
The duo described how the accident happened, and provided details on reports that they had stopped to provide assistance to a woman by the side of the road shortly before.
According to the two, they were flagged down by a woman waving a white item on Interstate 93 at about 9:00 PM on Saturday night.
"I'm quickly uncomfortable with the situation, we both agree we have to assess," Goodman said of the moment they pulled up. "We're putting ourselves in danger, we gotta do something at this point."
Giuliani describes pain he suffered during crash
Giuliani and Goodman called emergency services and stayed with the woman until they arrived. After giving statements to police, they said they drove off and were almost immediately rear-ended by another car.
"All of a sudden we got hit in the back, I would say, the hardest I’ve ever been hit in my whole life, including two accidents I was in when I was a child," Giuliani explained.
"It seemed like the car was going maximum speed, maybe 70, 80 miles an hour," he said. "I basically couldn't move from the pain."
Days after the crash, Donald Trump announced he would award Giuliani the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the country's highest civilian honor.
Cover photo: AFP/Alex Kent/Getty Images