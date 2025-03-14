Greenland leaders blast Trump's "unacceptable" behavior: "Enough is enough"

Copenhagen, Denmark - The leaders of all Greenland's political parties on Friday denounced US President Donald Trump 's vow to take over the Danish autonomous island.

"We – all party leaders – cannot accept the repeated statements about annexation and control of Greenland," the leaders of Greenland's five parliamentary parties said in a joint statement posted on Facebook.

"We as party leaders find this behavior unacceptable towards friends and allies in a defense alliance," they said, following an emergency meeting.

The party leaders added that they "must emphasize that Greenland continues the work for Greenland that is already underway through diplomatic channels in accordance with international laws and regulations."

"We all stand behind these efforts and strongly reject attempts to create division," they said.

Asked by reporters in the White House Thursday about taking over the island, Trump said, "I think it will happen."

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte who was meeting him at the time refused to be drawn.