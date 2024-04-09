Senator Elizabeth Warren makes strong statement on question of genocide in Gaza: "Ample evidence"

Wayland, Massachusetts - Senator Elizabeth Warren believes Israel will be found guilty of genocide in Gaza by international legal authorities, she said during remarks at a Wayland, Massachusetts, mosque last week.

Senator Elizabeth Warren has said there is "ample evidence" for the International Court of Justice to find Israel guilty of genocide in Gaza. © KENT NISHIMURA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

"If you want to do it as an application of law, I believe that they'll find that it is genocide, and they have ample evidence to do so," Warren told an audience at the Islamic Center of Boston last Friday.

The answer came in response to a question on Warren's opinion of legal proceedings initiated by South Africa at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). In January, the panel of judges determined there is a "plausible" case Israel is committing genocide in Gaza but fell short of calling for a permanent ceasefire.

Neither the ruling nor the continuous images and testimonies of Palestinian suffering have stopped the US government from sending deadly weapons to Israel.

Warren believes that after "a long and involved debate over what constitutes genocide when you ask a legal question," the ICJ will ultimately rule against Israel. Meanwhile, she said conversations on the US' role in the Gaza assault should move beyond a "labels argument."

"For me, it is far more important to say what Israel is doing is wrong. And it is wrong," the Massachusetts Democrat said. "It is wrong to starve children within a civilian population in order to try to bend them to your will. It is wrong to drop 2,000-pound bombs in densely populated civilian areas."