Senator Joe Manchin makes big reveal on 2024 presidential run

Morgantown, West Virginia - Democrat Senator Joe Manchin has announced he will not be launching a possible third-party presidential run.

On Friday, Senator Joe Manchin announced he will not be joining the 2024 presidential race, amid speculation he was planning a third-party run. © SCOTT EISEN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

After much waiting, Manchin has spoken.

He shared the news while giving a speech at West Virginia University on Friday.

"I will not be seeking a third-party run. I will not be involved in a presidential run," Manchin declared, as reported by NBC News.

"I will be involved in making sure that we secure a president that has the knowledge and has the passion and has the ability to bring this country together."

The politician added that he didn't want to be a "spoiler" candidate in the race, describing the moment as not the right time.

"We're on a real teetering situation here that could go either way," he explained. "Democracy is at stake right now."

Last November, Manchin revealed he would not be seeking re-election to the Senate, and instead planned to travel the country and see "if there is interest in creating a movement to mobilize the middle and bring Americans together."

His departure sparked speculation that he may have been preparing for a presidential run. He was expected to do so as a third-party candidate due to the fact that he has become well-known for being highly critical of both parties, and described himself as "politically homeless."