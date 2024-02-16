Senator Joe Manchin makes big reveal on 2024 presidential run
Morgantown, West Virginia - Democrat Senator Joe Manchin has announced he will not be launching a possible third-party presidential run.
After much waiting, Manchin has spoken.
He shared the news while giving a speech at West Virginia University on Friday.
"I will not be seeking a third-party run. I will not be involved in a presidential run," Manchin declared, as reported by NBC News.
"I will be involved in making sure that we secure a president that has the knowledge and has the passion and has the ability to bring this country together."
The politician added that he didn't want to be a "spoiler" candidate in the race, describing the moment as not the right time.
"We're on a real teetering situation here that could go either way," he explained. "Democracy is at stake right now."
Last November, Manchin revealed he would not be seeking re-election to the Senate, and instead planned to travel the country and see "if there is interest in creating a movement to mobilize the middle and bring Americans together."
His departure sparked speculation that he may have been preparing for a presidential run. He was expected to do so as a third-party candidate due to the fact that he has become well-known for being highly critical of both parties, and described himself as "politically homeless."
Manchin also told reporters that he had a conversation with President Joe Biden prior to his announcement, which he described as "very, very respectful."
Cover photo: SCOTT EISEN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP