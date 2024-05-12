Senator Katie Britt slammed for proposing federal database to track expecting moms
Washington DC - Alabama Senator Katie Britt is back in the news again, this time for proposing a "pro-life" bill that critics argue could be used to keep tabs on expecting mothers.
On Thursday, Britt, alongside Florida Senator Marco Rubio and North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer, introduced her More Opportunities for Moms to Succeed (MOMS) Act, which she says aims to provide "critical support" and resources for pregnant women.
As the bill went live just in time for Mother's Day, critics were quick to point out that it had some questionable aspects, such as its proposed "pregnancy.gov" website.
The site would allow users to create a profile and input personal information. While proponents have claimed it would not collect users' data, the bill states users can "take an assessment... and provide consent to use the user's contact information." These contact details would enable "outreach via phone or email to follow up with users on additional resources that would be helpful for the users to review."
A database of "pregnancy support centers" will be included on the site, which would forbid mentioning any center or doctor who "performs, induces, refers for, or counsels in favor of abortions." The site will also provide information aimed at dissuading women from seeking abortions.
According to Axios, the bill will also offer grants to non-profit anti-abortion organizations.
Katie Britt's unforgettable SotU reaction video
Britt made headlines back in March when she hosted the Republican National Committee's reaction video to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address.
The clip, which was meant to introduce Britt as a rising conservative star in the Republican Party, was highly criticized by members of both sides of the political aisle for her awkward delivery and lack of substantive arguments.
The announcement of her new bill on social media was met with harsh criticism from users, with some calling it "bad for women," and others slamming her on-camera delivery once again.
In order for her new bill to pass, it would have to be approved by both the Republican-led House and the Democratic-led Senate, then signed off by President Biden, which is highly unlikely to ever happen.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Cover-Images