Senator Markwayne Mullin rages during race and education hearing: "I don't want reality"

Washington DC - Laughter broke out during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) Committee hearing on Wednesday when Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin said, "I don't want reality."

Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin grilled witnesses in a Senate hearing over a book to teach children about race and racism. © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The hearing, entitled Solving the Child Care Crisis: Meeting the Needs of Working Families and Child Care Workers, delved into race and education, with Mullin taking particular offense to a book called Our Skin: A First Conversation About Race by Megan Madison and Jessica Ralli.

Holding up the book, Mullin quoted, "'A long time ago, way before you were born, a group of white people made up an idea called race. They sorted people by skin color and said that white people were better, smarter, prettier, and they deserved more than everybody else.'"

"This would be taught if we socialize our pre-K system, this would be," he claimed.

Senate HELP Committee Chair Bernie Sanders asked if the Republican senator disagreed with what was stated in the book.

"1000%. How about we teach Jesus Loves Me? … and teaching Jesus loves and loves the little children," Mullin responded, referring to the hymn Jesus Loves the Little Children. "The lyrics go, 'Red and yellow, black and white. They’re all precious in our sight.'"