Steve Bannon gives Nazi salute during MAGA speech

Washington DC - Steve Bannon gave a Nazi salute while standing onstage and giving a speech at the 2025 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), where he told Americans to "fight, fight, fight."

Bannon's salute was given while speaking about the future of MAGA to a crowd of conservative attendees.

During the speech, he suggested that President Donald Trump may try for a third term in office, which is barred under the US Constitution.

"The questions going around 'What’s the future of MAGA? What’s the future with 2028?' We’re not worried about 2028," Bannon said.

"We’re worried about today and tomorrow and the next day."

"The only way when they win is when we retreat. We're not going to retreat, we're not gonna surrender, we're not gonna quit. Fight, fight, fight!"

It was at this point that Bannon extended his right arm in a clear Nazi salute while trying to conceal a smirk on his face as he did so. As he did the salute, the audience could be heard cheering him on.

Bannon served a stint in prison last year on charges of contempt of Congress. He emerged in October, vowing that he was "not broken," but instead "empowered" by the experience.

The salute is reminiscent of a similar stunt pulled by tech billionaire and Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) head Elon Musk in January.

He gave the salute while giving a speech at Trump's inauguration, thanking the audience and MAGA base for having elected the new president and saying that his heart "goes out to you," before raising his arm.

Bannon's salute was more obvious than Musk's, who had pumped his chest and twice waved his arm in the air. Instead, Bannon held his arm straight out and kept it there for a few seconds.