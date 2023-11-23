Ted Cruz shares debunked conspiracy about Rainbow Bridge explosion, refuses to remove it

Austin, Texas - Senator Ted Cruz shared a theory about the recent Rainbow Bridge explosion on social media. Even though his claims have been debunked, he still refuses to take down the post.

Senator Ted Cruz (pictured) shared a social media post claiming that the Rainbow Bridge explosion was an act of terrorism. © Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Wednesday afternoon Cruz took to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, to share his own version of what took place the day that a car exploded on a New York bridge for unknown reasons.

"This confirms our worst fear: the explosion at Rainbow Bridge was a terrorist attack," Cruz posted. "Both attackers are dead, and one law enforcement officer is injured."

"I am praying that officer makes a full recovery, and is able to spend Thanksgiving surrounded by family and loved ones," he added, also thanking all law enforcement officers that "protect Americans."

At the time, the reason for the blast was unknown. Regardless, Cruz shared a clip from Fox News that made similar claims to his, stating that a "high level police sources" reported that it was "an attempted terrorist attack."

Cruz's post prompted X to attach two context notes notifying users that NY Governor Kathy Hochul said there was "no evidence of terrorism" and the FBI reported the same, adding that no explosives were present at the scene.

Despite this, Cruz has left the post up and refuses to remove it – though many critics have called him out for willfully sharing and propagating misinformation.