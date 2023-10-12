Tennessee mayoral candidate defends white nationalists who showed up to support her
Franklin, Tennessee - A mayoral hopeful in Franklin, Tennessee, is facing backlash for failing to condemn a far-right, white-nationalist group that appeared at a candidate forum earlier this month.
Franklin Alderman and candidate for mayor Gabrielle Hanson has made national headlines for receiving the Tennessee Active Club, a white-nationalist hate group, at a candidate forum on October 2 and refusing to denounce the group, the Guardian reported.
"This is exactly the seeds that you sowed, and your harvest is now here," Hanson said in response to her aldermen colleagues' rebuke during a board meeting on Tuesday.
Referencing "spiritual repercussions," she claimed the "dark web" is rife with Antifa activity, leading to the inevitable presence of groups like the Tennessee Active Club.
"I'm not going to denounce anybody their right to be whatever it is they want to be, whether I agree with what they do in their personal life or not," she said of the far-right group's members.
"Just because someone looks different does not mean you discriminate against that individual."
Franklin aldermen call for Hanson's censure
In a statement shared on X last week, the mayoral candidate said she did not hire or invite the Tennessee Active Club to the debate, and stated that she has never "been associated with any white supremacy or Nazi-affiliated group."
A leader of the Tennessee Active Club has said they attended the forum at Hanson's request.
Fellow Alderman Matt Brown has called for Hanson's censure amid the controversy.
Hanson's colleagues officially called her out in a joint statement: "We, the board of mayor and aldermen, are deeply concerned and disturbed by the events that unfolded at Monday night’s candidate forum for the upcoming city election. Individuals identifying as neo-Nazis and self-admitted supporters of Gabrielle Hanson threatened our citizens and members of the media during and after this important civic event."
"Our city has always prided itself on fostering a welcoming environment for all residents," the statement continued. "We firmly believe that our city’s strength and success is built upon the contributions of a diverse citizenry made up of people from all walks of life, backgrounds and beliefs."
"We will not tolerate any form of hatred, intimidation or violence directed at our residents, media representatives or anyone else attending or participating in the democratic process."
Cover photo: IMAGO / USA TODAY Network