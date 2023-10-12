Tennessee mayoral candidate defends white nationalists who showed up to support her

Franklin, Tennessee - A mayoral hopeful in Franklin, Tennessee, is facing backlash for failing to condemn a far-right, white-nationalist group that appeared at a candidate forum earlier this month.

Mayoral candidate Gabrielle Hanson speaks during a forum at City Hall in Franklin, Tennessee, on October 2, 2023. © IMAGO / USA TODAY Network

Franklin Alderman and candidate for mayor Gabrielle Hanson has made national headlines for receiving the Tennessee Active Club, a white-nationalist hate group, at a candidate forum on October 2 and refusing to denounce the group, the Guardian reported.



"This is exactly the seeds that you sowed, and your harvest is now here," Hanson said in response to her aldermen colleagues' rebuke during a board meeting on Tuesday.

Referencing "spiritual repercussions," she claimed the "dark web" is rife with Antifa activity, leading to the inevitable presence of groups like the Tennessee Active Club.

"I'm not going to denounce anybody their right to be whatever it is they want to be, whether I agree with what they do in their personal life or not," she said of the far-right group's members.

"Just because someone looks different does not mean you discriminate against that individual."