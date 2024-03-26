Texas man joins presidential race as "Literally Anybody Else"
North Richland Hills, Texas - One man believes that anyone else besides candidates Donald Trump and Joe Biden should be President of the United States, and he has gone to the lengths of changing his name to prove it.
According to Business Insider, a 35-year-old US Army veteran and seventh-grade math teacher has officially changed his name to "Literally Anybody Else."
Per the candidate's website, the name change isn't to represent a person – "it's a rally cry."
"For too long have Americans been a victim of its political parties putting party loyalty over governance," he wrote.
"Together, let's send the message to Washington and say, 'You will represent the people or be replaced.'"
Some of Else's policies include expanding healthcare access, improving education, making housing affordable for all, and securing the country's borders "responsibly."
American voters disillusioned by Biden-Trump rematch
In a recent interview with WFAA, Else argued that voters are being forced to choose between "the lesser of two evils" instead of someone they actually believe in.
Else's run comes as many Americans hold unfavorable views of Biden and Trump, with one poll finding that 72% of those surveyed said that they don't trust either of them to do a good job leading the country.
With his effort being such a long shot, as he is expected to struggle to meet requirements to get it ballots in states across the country, he hopes that voters will write his name in.
Cover photo: Collage: Jim WATSON / AFP, Literally Anybody Else, & Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP