Texas man joins presidential race as "Literally Anybody Else"

North Richland Hills, Texas - One man believes that anyone else besides candidates Donald Trump and Joe Biden should be President of the United States, and he has gone to the lengths of changing his name to prove it.

A Texas man recently changed his name and joined the presidential race as he believes America can do better than Donald Trump (r.) or Joe Biden (l.). © Collage: Jim WATSON / AFP, Literally Anybody Else, & Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to Business Insider, a 35-year-old US Army veteran and seventh-grade math teacher has officially changed his name to "Literally Anybody Else."

Per the candidate's website, the name change isn't to represent a person – "it's a rally cry."

"For too long have Americans been a victim of its political parties putting party loyalty over governance," he wrote.

"Together, let's send the message to Washington and say, 'You will represent the people or be replaced.'"

Some of Else's policies include expanding healthcare access, improving education, making housing affordable for all, and securing the country's borders "responsibly."