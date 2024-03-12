Americans reportedly would rather not have Trump or Biden as president
Washington DC - Presidential candidates Donald Trump and Joe Biden might be leading their respective political parties, but it turns out that Americans aren't really fans of either of them.
A recent ABC News/Ipsos survey found that both candidates, who are expected to be the nominees for the 2024 presidential elections later this year, are actually incredibly unpopular.
For Trump, 29% of the 536 polled voters held favorable views of him while 59% found him unfavorable.
President Biden managed to fare only marginally better with 33% favorability.
Of all the voters that hold unfavorable views of either candidate, a whopping 72% said that they don't trust either of them to do a good job leading the country.
Republicans are also more enthusiastic about their candidate, as the poll found that 82% of the party trust Trump to lead while only 72% of Democrats said the same of Biden.
When it comes to specific policies, voters trust Biden to handle climate change and abortion although Trump has him beat on the economy, inflation, crime, and immigration.
Joe Biden vs. Donald Trump: The lesser of two evils?
Both candidates have met heavy criticism ahead of the general election.
As Biden (81) is currently the oldest president in American history, critics have expressed concerns about his age and ability to do the job.
There has also been heavy criticism of his policies, such as his handling of the southern border and immigration.
Many Democratic voters have also threatened not to support Biden due to his handling of the Israel-Gaza conflict and unwillingness to call for a ceasefire to end the killing of civilians.
Trump, on the other hand, is facing 91 criminal charges and many other legal issues and faces allegations such as attempting to subvert the 2020 election with a violent insurrection, taking classified documents from the White House, and trying to obstruct attempts to retrieve them.
He has also received similar criticisms about his age and cognitive state.
Americans will finally decide who will lead the country for the next four years when they head to the polls on November 5.
