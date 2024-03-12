Americans reportedly would rather not have Trump or Biden as president

Washington DC - Presidential candidates Donald Trump and Joe Biden might be leading their respective political parties, but it turns out that Americans aren't really fans of either of them.

A recent ABC News/Ipsos survey found that both candidates, who are expected to be the nominees for the 2024 presidential elections later this year, are actually incredibly unpopular.

For Trump, 29% of the 536 polled voters held favorable views of him while 59% found him unfavorable.

President Biden managed to fare only marginally better with 33% favorability.

Of all the voters that hold unfavorable views of either candidate, a whopping 72% said that they don't trust either of them to do a good job leading the country.

Republicans are also more enthusiastic about their candidate, as the poll found that 82% of the party trust Trump to lead while only 72% of Democrats said the same of Biden.

When it comes to specific policies, voters trust Biden to handle climate change and abortion although Trump has him beat on the economy, inflation, crime, and immigration.