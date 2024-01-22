Tim Scott finds love after dropping out and endorsing Trump: "She said YES"

Charleston, South Carolina - Now that he is done with his failed 2024 presidential campaign and has endorsed Donald Trump , Senator Tim Scott is about to take on a new challenge: marriage!

After dropping out of the 2024 race where he faced rumors that he was lying about having a girlfriend, Senator Tim Scott announced that he is now engaged. © Collage: Ethan Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot / X / @votetimscott

On Sunday, the Republican politician shared a post on social media in celebration of the big news.

"She said YES," Scott wrote. "Mindy, thank you for making me the luckiest man in the world."

Scott, who is a staunch Christian conservative, also included a bible verse from Proverbs 18:22, which states, "He who finds a wife finds what is good and receives favor from the Lord."

The announcement comes after Scott, who was running to become the first Black Republican president, dropped out of the race and endorsed Trump, who is leading the GOP primaries by a wide margin.

Scott, who has been known not to share details about his personal life, first mentioned he had a girlfriend while on the campaign trail during an interview with Axios last May, sparking concerns and theories from conservatives who believed he could be lying or even secretly gay.

The Senator squashed the rumors in November, by bringing Mindy on stage with him after the third GOP debate in Miami.