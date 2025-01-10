Tim Walz endorses Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg for vice chair of the DNC

St. Paul, Minnesota - Former vice presidential candidate and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz recently endorsed David Hogg to be vice chair of the Democratic National Committee.

On Friday, former vice presidential candidate Tim Walz (r.) announced that he has endorsed Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg (l.) to be vice chair of the DNC. © Collage: TASOS KATOPODIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP

On Friday, Walz shared a post on X praising Hogg, who he said "represents exactly the kind of bold, dynamic, and courageous leadership our party needs right now."

"He has a unique ability to connect with the American people and to speak to the strengths of our party," Walz wrote. "I couldn't be happier to support him for DNC Vice Chair."

Hogg (24) is best known for being a survivor of the Parkland school shooting and founder of the gun control group March For Our Lives.

In a statement provided to The Hill, Hogg said Walz has "been a champion for the gun violence prevention movement – exemplifying leadership that listens, takes action, and works tirelessly to better our lives."

He went on to add that Walz is "a good, decent man," and said the Democratic Party is "fortunate to have him in its ranks."

Hogg's candidacy comes as some party members seek to change course after Walz and Kamala Harris' presidential election defeat to Donald Trump.