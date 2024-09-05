Tim Walz hit with House committee subpoena over Covid child nutrition fraud scheme

Washington DC - Democratic vice-presidential nominee Tim Walz and other officials have been subpoenaed by a US House committee over their response to a Covid fraud scheme.

The House Education and Workforce Committee issued subpoenas to the Minnesota governor as well as to Minnesota Commissioner of Education Willie Jett, US Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, and Agriculture Inspector General Phyllis Fong, NBC News reported.

The case concerns the state government's oversight of Feeding Our Future, a non-profit that stole $250 million in federal Covid aid funds by faking children's names on meal reimbursement claims.

The US Department of Justice charged 70 people in connection with the Feeding Our Future scheme. Five were convicted in June.

"You are well-aware of the multi-million-dollar fraud that has occurred during your tenure as Governor," Republican Congresswoman Virginia Foxx, chair of the House committee, wrote in a letter to Walz dated Wednesday.

The committee is now seeking information to assess "the extent of your responsibilities and actions addressing the massive fraud that resulted in the abuse of taxpayer dollars intended for hungry children," Foxx added.