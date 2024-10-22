Tim Walz shares "one nice thing" about Trump – and gives JD Vance donut shop advice!

New York, New York - Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz recently stopped by The View for a new interview, where he poked fun at rival Donald Trump and his running mate JD Vance .

In a recent interview, Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz (r.) mocked Republican Donald Trump (l.) and his running mate JD Vance. © Collage: Adam GRAY / AFP & Jim Vondruska / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Monday, Walz – who famously popularized calling his Republican rivals "weird" – sat down for an interview with The View, where one of the co-hosts asked the Minnesota governor to provide brief answers for a "speed-round" pop quiz.

One question was what advice Walz would give to Vance, to which he responded, "Just go in and order the chocolate donut, and don't add anything else."

The dig was a reference to a viral clip of Vance ordering donuts at a shop in Georgia back in August. The Ohio senator was heavily mocked for the interaction, as he awkwardly tried to strike up conversation with the uninterested workers and ordered "some sprinkle stuff."

In another question, Walz was asked what he thought about Arnold Parmer, whom Trump has recently thrown into the headlines by sharing rumors that the late golf legend was well-endowed.

"I'm passing on that one," Walz said.

When asked to say one nice thing about Trump, Walz boldly stated, "He will not be president again," causing the audience to erupt in applause.