Trump administration calls on State Dept. officials to inform on "anti-Christian bias"

President Donald Trump's State Department recently sent out a memo ordering employees to report on each other for cases of "anti-Christian bias."

According to Politico, Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently sent out an internal cable to embassies and employees announcing they will be working with the task force to collect information on any instances of "anti-religious bias during the last presidential administration."

The cable, which touched on religious discrimination in general but emphasized those of an "anti-Christian" nature, noted examples of such bias could include "mistreatment for opposing displays of flags, banners, or other paraphernalia" or issues with "policies related to preferred personal pronouns."

Employees will now be able to submit anonymous report forms, which "should be as detailed as possible, including names, dates, locations."

The memo reportedly shocked some employees, with one describing it as "very Handmaid's Tale-esque" in the way it creates a culture of fear amongst colleagues.

Throughout his time in politics, Trump has dominated support among conservative Christians and has vowed to fight for the group's causes in interests in his second term.

Since winning re-election, he has signed an executive order aimed at ending alleged anti-Christian bias in government and torn apart policies that support the LGBTQ+ community.