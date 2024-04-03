Trump calls for "Christian Visibility Day" after Biden recognizes transgender holiday

Green Bay, Wisconsin - Donald Trump is still seething in response to President Joe Biden recognizing a recent holiday celebrating the transgender community, and is now proposing a new holiday of his own.

Donald Trump (r.) has proposed renaming election day "Christian Visibility Day" in response to President Joe Biden recently recognizing a Transgender holiday. © Collage: Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & JIM WATSON / AFP

While speaking at a campaign event on Tuesday, Trump criticized Biden for calling attention to Transgender Day of Visibility, which happened to fall on Easter Sunday this year.

"What the hell was Biden thinking when he declared Easter Sunday to be 'Trans Visibility Day?'" Trump argued.

"Such total disrespect to Christians," he continued. "November 5 is going to be called 'Christian Visibility Day' – when Christians turn out in numbers that nobody's ever seen before!"

A number of prominent Republicans have falsely claimed that Biden "declared" the holiday on Easter.

But International Transgender Day of Visibility has been around since 2009 and is celebrated every year on March 31, while Easter falls on the first Sunday after the first full moon on or after the spring equinox.

Even in spite of the facts, Trump and others continue to push the narrative that Biden is behind it in an effort to spark resentment in Christian voters.