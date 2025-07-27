Trump compares Obama to OJ Simpson in bizarre meme featuring chubby JD Vance

Washington DC - President Donald Trump posted a bizarre meme in which he compared former President Barack Obama to OJ Simpson and depicted a chubby Vice President JD Vance driving a cop car.

President Donald Trump (r.) posted a meme comparing former President Barack Obama (l.) to OJ Simpson while being chased by a chubby Vice President JD Vance. © Collage: AFP/Scott Olson/Getty Images & AFP/Brendan Smialowski

Trump posted an insane meme on Truth Social showing Obama behind the wheel of OJ Simpson's car during the infamous 1994 car chase.

Obama's Ford Bronco is flanked by a number of police cars, driven by Trump on the right and Vance on the left.

Vance's head is pictured as chubby and hairy form, with big round cheeks and a neck beard. The look is famous across the internet for the many mocking memes it has spawned.

Trump's decision to share the image featuring chubby Vance comes after it emerged in June that a Norwegian tourist was denied entry to the US when authorities discovered a not-so-flattering meme of the VP on his phone.

The post also came after National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard accused Obama of "treasonous conspiracy."

Gabbard alleged Obama had attempted to instigate a "coup" by fabricating evidence to suggest that Russia interfered in Trump's favor during the 2016 election.

Members of the Trump administration, including the president himself, have since shared conspiracy theory-related content and made statements calling for Obama to be prosecuted and jailed.

Obama slapped back at threats made by the Trump administration, saying through a spokesperson that "these bizarre allegations are ridiculous and weak attempt at distraction."