Vivek Ramaswamy makes major move to keep presidential campaign afloat

Columbus, Ohio - Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy recently sold millions in stock from his company in an effort to continue self-funding his campaign.

Vivek Ramaswamy, a presidential candidate in the 2024 Republican primaries, has sold $33 million in stock from his company to keep running his campaign. © Collage: IMAGO / USA TODAY Network

According to a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission from Tuesday, Ramaswamy has sold over $33 million in shares from his company, Roivant Sciences, at $11.05 per share ahead of the Iowa caucuses scheduled for January 15.

This is the second time the businessman has made such a move, as he previously sold $32 million of stock back in February.

A spokesperson for Ramaswamy's campaign confirmed with Axios that they plan to use the money to make a "significant investment" in their election effort.

Ramaswamy is running in the Republican primaries with former President Donald Trump leading by a wide margin, with Ramaswamy in fourth, following Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley.