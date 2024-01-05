Vivek Ramaswamy makes major move to keep presidential campaign afloat
Columbus, Ohio - Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy recently sold millions in stock from his company in an effort to continue self-funding his campaign.
According to a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission from Tuesday, Ramaswamy has sold over $33 million in shares from his company, Roivant Sciences, at $11.05 per share ahead of the Iowa caucuses scheduled for January 15.
This is the second time the businessman has made such a move, as he previously sold $32 million of stock back in February.
A spokesperson for Ramaswamy's campaign confirmed with Axios that they plan to use the money to make a "significant investment" in their election effort.
Ramaswamy is running in the Republican primaries with former President Donald Trump leading by a wide margin, with Ramaswamy in fourth, following Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley.
Ramaswamy trails Trump, DeSantis, and Haley in Republican race
He is the only Republican candidate without any political experience, similar to Trump when he ran against Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential race.
Ramaswamy's success with Roivant landed him on Forbes' Richest Entrepreneurs Under 40 list in 2016, with an estimated net worth of around $600 million.
Ramaswamy, who still owns 50 million shares in the company, reportedly told associates that "he doesn't foresee another major sale of Roivant stock in the near future."
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / USA TODAY Network