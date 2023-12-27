Vivek Ramaswamy's campaign makes big call on TV ads ahead of 2024 GOP primary

Des Moines, Iowa - Republican primary candidate Vivek Ramaswamy's campaign is no longer spending money on TV ads.

Republican presidential contender Vivek Ramaswamy has confirmed his campaign is no longer spending money on TV ads less than a month before the Iowa and New Hampshire primaries. © SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Ramaswamy's campaign made the call less than a month before the first Republican primary contests in Iowa and New Hampshire.

Figures from AdImpact, obtained by NBC, show that the biotech billionaire's team spent just $6,000 on TV ads last week, as compared to over $200,000 in the first full week of December.

"Presidential TV ad spending is idiotic, low-ROI & a trick that political consultants use to bamboozle candidates who suffer from low IQ," Ramaswamy wrote on X.

"We're doing it differently. Spending $$ in a way that follows data…apparently a crazy idea in US politics."

"Big surprise coming on Jan 15," he added, referencing the date of the Iowa caucuses.