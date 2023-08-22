New poll shows Donald Trump leading Ron DeSantis by this much in Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa - Donald Trump dominated his closest Republican presidential primary competitor, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis , in a survey of Iowa voters published Monday, the latest signal of strength for the former president.

Republican presidential candidate and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis looks into the crowd in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, as supporters of former President Donald Trump hold up signs. © Joseph Cress/USA Today Network via REUTERS

The poll, published by the local newspaper The Des Moines Register, found Trump thrashing DeSantis by 23 percentage points in Iowa – a gap smaller than his national lead, but still formidable.

For DeSantis or any other dark horse seeking to dethrone Trump in the GOP White House race, Iowa could be a critical proving ground.

Iowa, which has an evangelical-leaning electorate, has been described as a relatively challenging primary state for Trump, whose bid to return to the White House has been shadowed by four indictments this year.



Trump's poll numbers have strengthened in recent months as the charges have piled up.

DeSantis, long seen as Trump's strongest rival, has been bedeviled by budget troubles. His poll numbers said through the spring and into the summer, and he replaced his campaign manager two weeks ago.