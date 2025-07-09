Zohran Mamdani gets another big union endorsement ahead of NYC mayoral election

New York, New York - New York City's Democratic nominee for mayor , Zohran Mamdani, is racking up the union endorsements as he looks toward the general election.

Zohran Mamdani has received a growing number of labor union endorsements since winning the Democratic primary for New York City mayor. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

The United Federation of Teachers (UFT) – representing most educators in New York City public schools – has become the latest labor union to back Mamdani's mayoral campaign.

"UFT delegates voted to endorse Mamdani because they believe he is the best candidate in the race to advance our union’s agenda: to protect our premium-free health care, fix Tier 6, pass the 'RESPECT check' bill, implement the class size law, revamp mayoral control and more," the union posted on X.

Mamdani responded, "We entrust our city's future to the nearly 200,000 teachers, paraprofessionals, counselors and more of the UFT. Now more than ever, they need a mayor who recognizes their value and has their backs. I am honored to earn their endorsement."

The 33-year-old state assemblymember has also received endorsements from the New York City Central Labor Council, United Auto Workers Region 9A, District Council 37, UNITE HERE! Local 100, the Hotel Gaming and Trades Council, the New York State Nurses Association, and more.

Mamdani's expanding union support is expected to give him a big boost as he sets his sights on the November 4 general election.

