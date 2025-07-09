Zohran Mamdani gets another big union endorsement ahead of NYC mayoral election
New York, New York - New York City's Democratic nominee for mayor, Zohran Mamdani, is racking up the union endorsements as he looks toward the general election.
The United Federation of Teachers (UFT) – representing most educators in New York City public schools – has become the latest labor union to back Mamdani's mayoral campaign.
"UFT delegates voted to endorse Mamdani because they believe he is the best candidate in the race to advance our union’s agenda: to protect our premium-free health care, fix Tier 6, pass the 'RESPECT check' bill, implement the class size law, revamp mayoral control and more," the union posted on X.
Mamdani responded, "We entrust our city's future to the nearly 200,000 teachers, paraprofessionals, counselors and more of the UFT. Now more than ever, they need a mayor who recognizes their value and has their backs. I am honored to earn their endorsement."
The 33-year-old state assemblymember has also received endorsements from the New York City Central Labor Council, United Auto Workers Region 9A, District Council 37, UNITE HERE! Local 100, the Hotel Gaming and Trades Council, the New York State Nurses Association, and more.
Mamdani's expanding union support is expected to give him a big boost as he sets his sights on the November 4 general election.
Zohran Mamdani received record primary votes in new tally
Mamdani won the ranked-choice Democratic mayoral primary last month in an election that electrified people around the nation.
The self-described democratic socialist has campaigned on a platform calling for rent freezes, free buses, no-cost childcare, and city-owned grocery stores, as well as increased protections for immigrants amid Donald Trump's mass detentions and deportations.
The progressive agenda has stoked the ire of wealthy and powerful interests and individuals, with many looking to back an alternative candidate in November's contest.
Earlier this week, former New York Governor David Paterson held a press conference calling on either incumbent Mayor Eric Adams or ex-Governor Andrew Cuomo to drop their independent bids in order to boost the chances of defeating Mamdani.
Despite the pearl-clutching of establishment Democrats, Mamdani remains popular with many New Yorkers.
According to updated totals released Tuesday, Mamdani received 565,693 votes in three rounds of ranked-choice voting – the most of any primary candidate in New York City history.
Cover photo: ANGELA WEISS / AFP