Mamdani campaign slams Cuomo's use of taxpayer dollars for sexual harassment legal fees
New York, New York - The Zohran Mamdani campaign issued a scathing response to reports that New York City mayoral challenger Andrew Cuomo plans to keep using taxpayer money to cover his legal fees in a series of sexual harassment cases.
"Andrew Cuomo says he plans to continue to use taxpayer money to pursue legal action against his sexual harassment accusers if he's elected mayor – in response to a judge officially dismissing one case this week," FOX 5 New York reporter Morgan McKay wrote on X on Wednesday.
The post came one day after Albany Supreme Court Justice Denise Hartman dismissed a lawsuit by Cuomo's former executive assistant Brittany Commisso, which was settled for $450,000 in July.
The former governor – who resigned in 2021 amid a series of scandals – has reportedly gobbled up at least $20 million in taxpayer dollars for legal fees in his sexual harassment cases.
A report released in March by the office of New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli found Cuomo's total combined legal expenses covered by taxpayers to amount to more than $60 million.
"Cuomo has not advanced any viable argument for why the taxpayers of this state should continue to foot the bill for his continued use of civil litigation discovery devices to further his efforts to resurrect his public image," Hartman wrote.
Mamdani campaign hits out at "disgraced" Cuomo
The Mamdani campaign slammed Cuomo for using taxpayer monies to cover his own legal fees in the midst of a serious affordability crisis in New York City.
"At a time when New Yorkers are struggling to put food on the table, afford rent, and pay for childcare, disgraced ex-Governor Andrew Cuomo is squandering more than $60 million of their hard-earned tax dollars to defend himself against his personal legal scandals," Mamdani campaign spokesperson Dora Pekec said in a statement.
"If Cuomo was serious about the affordability crisis facing New Yorkers, he would immediately stop using taxpayer money on his selfish revenge quest and return every cent he has already taken from New York families."
Cuomo launched a desperate independent bid for mayor after decisively losing the June Democratic mayoral primary to 33-year-old New York State Assemblymember Mamdani.
The two candidates, along with incumbent Adams and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa, will face off again in the general election on November 4.
Cover photo: Collage: REUTERS