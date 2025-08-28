Mamdani campaign slams Cuomo's use of taxpayer dollars for sexual harassment legal fees

New York, New York - The Zohran Mamdani campaign issued a scathing response to reports that New York City mayoral challenger Andrew Cuomo plans to keep using taxpayer money to cover his legal fees in a series of sexual harassment cases.

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's legal defense in his sexual harassment cases has reportedly cost taxpayers at least $20 million. © REUTERS

"Andrew Cuomo says he plans to continue to use taxpayer money to pursue legal action against his sexual harassment accusers if he's elected mayor – in response to a judge officially dismissing one case this week," FOX 5 New York reporter Morgan McKay wrote on X on Wednesday.

The post came one day after Albany Supreme Court Justice Denise Hartman dismissed a lawsuit by Cuomo's former executive assistant Brittany Commisso, which was settled for $450,000 in July.

The former governor – who resigned in 2021 amid a series of scandals – has reportedly gobbled up at least $20 million in taxpayer dollars for legal fees in his sexual harassment cases.

A report released in March by the office of New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli found Cuomo's total combined legal expenses covered by taxpayers to amount to more than $60 million.

"Cuomo has not advanced any viable argument for why the taxpayers of this state should continue to foot the bill for his continued use of civil litigation discovery devices to further his efforts to resurrect his public image," Hartman wrote.