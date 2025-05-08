Dozens of Columbia students arrested as NYPD violently clears Palestine solidarity sit-in

New York, New York - The New York Police Department on Wednesday arrested dozens of student activists who had occupied part of Columbia University's main library building to protest the ongoing atrocities in Palestine .

Palestine solidarity protesters are detained by NYPD officers after taking part in a demonstration at Butler Library on the Columbia University campus in New York on May 7, 2025. © REUTERS

Columbia administrators called in the police after around 100 protesters transformed a reading room at Columbia University's Butler Library into a "Liberated Zone" in solidarity with the besieged and starving people of Palestine.

The activists renamed the library the Basel Al-Araj Popular University after a Palestinian anti-imperialist revolutionary killed by Israeli forces in the illegally occupied West Bank, according to a Substack post by the Columbia University Apartheid Divest (CUAD) coalition.

"Today, the people at the Basel Al-Araj Popular University teach each other the stories our universities refuse to tell," CUAD wrote. "The Popular University is not only a demand for divestment. It is a living counter-institution, a revolutionary pedagogy in practice, and a declaration that another university – and another world – is already in formation."

Columbia Acting President Claire Shipman, echoing accusations of antisemitism, announced Wednesday afternoon she had "taken the necessary step of requesting the presence of NYPD to assist in securing the building and the safety of our community."

Police said at least 80 people had been taken into custody.

Before they arrived, university public safety officers had locked the front doors to the library to prevent students from entering or leaving. They are also accused of assaulting the protesters, with at least two people in keffiyehs reportedly removed from the building on stretchers.