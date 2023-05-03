Zooey Zephyr's bid for reinstatement to Montana House rejected by judge

Helena, Montana - A court barred Montana Representative Zooey Zephyr from returning to the state legislature after she was censured for speaking out about the devastating impacts of Republicans' anti- LGBTQ+ agenda.

Montana state Rep. Zooey Zephyr has been forced to work from a bench outside the House chamber after getting censured by Republican colleagues. © Collage: REUTERS

District Court Judge Mike Menahan ruled on Tuesday that it was outside his authority to reinstate Zephyr after she was silenced by her GOP colleagues for saying they would have blood on their hands for blocking access to gender-affirming care for minors.

Zephyr, the only transgender member of the legislature, responded to the censure by filing suit against state of Montana, the state's House Speaker Matt Regier, and the state's Sergeant at Arms Bradley Murfitt and requesting an emergency order allowing her to return to the House chamber.

Attorneys for the state of Montana had asked the court to reject Zephyr's motion, and Menahan followed through.

Montana's legislative session closed hours after the decision was announced.

Zephyr's censure extends through the end of the year. Montana's state legislature meets every two years, meaning the first-term lawmaker would have to be reelected before she could return to the House for its next session in 2025.