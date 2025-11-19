Blind man held in isolation by ICE finally released from detention after harrowing ordeal

Goshen, New York - A blind man who was detained by immigration authorities and held for days in isolation has finally been released from a New York jail.

Carlos Anibal Chalco Chango, a 40-year-old blind Ecuadorean man who relies on his sister for full-time care, was held for five days in isolation at the Orange County jail after being arrested by ICE early in November.

"I feel so terrible, I cannot see and that I cannot walk, read or do things on my own," Chalco Chango said last week, according to the New York Times, after he was locked in his cell for 24 hours a day and deprived of his cane, as well as basic communication services such as a text-to-speech app for reading.

He described the harrowing ordeal in detail, revealing that while he thought his cell may have a clock in it, he couldn't see it and lost track of time.

Chalco Chango said he could tell when people were outside his cell and would ask them, "What time is it?"

The man was arrested on November 4 when ICE agents appeared at his home looking to arrest his son. When he told them he was blind, he was cuffed and carted off.

He and his son eventually ended up at 26 Federal Plaza, where many New York migrants are being detained in reportedly poor conditions, but he was then removed to jail when a judge determined he couldn't be immediately deported.