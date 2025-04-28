DEA agents barge into Colorado nightclub and arrest over 100 people after alarming raid

Colorado Springs, Colorado - US authorities said Sunday they arrested more than 100 immigrants at a raid on a nightclub in Colorado Springs, the latest action in President Donald Trump 's assault on immigrants.

The DEA carried out a massive raid on a nightclub in Colorado Springs, the agency announced on Sunday. © X/DEARockyMountain

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) "apprehended over 100 illegal aliens at an underground night club frequented by Tda and MS-13 terrorists," Attorney General Pam Bondi claimed on X.

Trump has designated South American gangs Tren de Aragua and MS-13 as terrorist groups, sent troops to the Mexican border and called, for mass expulsions of immigrants.

The Republican leader has in the process defied federal judges by ignoring constitutional rights in rushing to deport migrants, often without the right to a hearing.

Footage posted on X by the DEA showed armed officers breaking a window and shouting at club-goers to raise their hands as they run out of the building onto what appears to be a strip mall parking lot.

DEA Special Agent Jonathan Pullen told local TV stations that the raid uncovered various US service members at the club, "either as patrons or working as armed security."