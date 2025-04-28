DEA agents barge into Colorado nightclub and arrest over 100 people after alarming raid
Colorado Springs, Colorado - US authorities said Sunday they arrested more than 100 immigrants at a raid on a nightclub in Colorado Springs, the latest action in President Donald Trump's assault on immigrants.
The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) "apprehended over 100 illegal aliens at an underground night club frequented by Tda and MS-13 terrorists," Attorney General Pam Bondi claimed on X.
Trump has designated South American gangs Tren de Aragua and MS-13 as terrorist groups, sent troops to the Mexican border and called, for mass expulsions of immigrants.
The Republican leader has in the process defied federal judges by ignoring constitutional rights in rushing to deport migrants, often without the right to a hearing.
Footage posted on X by the DEA showed armed officers breaking a window and shouting at club-goers to raise their hands as they run out of the building onto what appears to be a strip mall parking lot.
DEA Special Agent Jonathan Pullen told local TV stations that the raid uncovered various US service members at the club, "either as patrons or working as armed security."
Trump celebrates mass arrest
Trump on Sunday praised the operation on his Truth Social platform for targeting "some of the worst people illegally in our Country – Drug Dealers, Murderers, and other Violent Criminals, of all shapes and sizes."
He hit out at judges who have blocked migrant deportations, saying they would make the United States a "Crime ridden MESS."
Rights groups said last week that authorities had deported three American children – one of whom has a rare form of cancer – alongside their mothers.
One of the most high-profile deportations was of Maryland resident Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was sent back to El Salvador despite his protected legal status.
The Trump administration admitted that Abrego Garcia was deported due to an "administrative error," but has refused to comply with a Supreme Court order that his return be facilitated.
Cover photo: X/DEARockyMountain