Detained British backpacker says she was "naive" about Trump's border crackdown

London, UK - A British backpacker who was held in a US detention facility for almost three weeks has said she was "naive" to think she would not be affected by President Donald Trump's crackdown on immigration .

British backpacker Rebecca Burke spent nearly three weeks in ICE detention amid Donald Trump's immigration and border crackdown. © Screenshot/Facebook/Paul Burke

Rebecca Burke (28), a graphic artist from south Wales, was trying to cross into Canada from the state of Washington when she was refused entry.

She was planning to stay with a host family – where she would carry out domestic chores in exchange for accommodation – and was told she should have applied for a working visa, instead of a tourist visa.

Burke told The Guardian newspaper she had not been concerned about leaving the US prior to her 19-day detention.

"I was worried on their [people being detained at the border] behalf – an abstract worry and concern for others – rather than for myself," she told The Guardian. "Because, I thought, I'm getting out of here."

She added: "I was naive to think that what was going on in the world, or at the border, wouldn't affect me."

Burke had previously been staying with a host family in Portland, Oregon, under a similar arrangement after spending some time sightseeing in New York City, where she first arrived from the United Kingdom at the start of the year.

Canadian authorities told her to go back to the USand fill in new paperwork before returning to cross into Canada.

However, when she tried to re-enter the US, she was handcuffed and put in a cell before being taken to Tacoma Northwest detention facility in Washington state.

She said: "I heard the door lock, and I instantly threw up."