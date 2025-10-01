ICE agents brutally attack NYC journalists in latest violent assaults caught on video

New York, New York - Videos circulating on social media show federal immigration agents violently attacking journalists inside New York City's 26 Federal Plaza, leaving one seriously injured.

EMS places L. Vural Elibol, a chief cameraman and videographer for the Anadolu Agency, onto a stretcher after he was thrown to the ground and injured by federal agents at the Jacob K. Javits federal courthouse in New York City on September 30, 2025. © STEPHANIE KEITH / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

ICE officers assaulted Dean Moses, police bureau chief of amNewYork, as he went to photograph them taking an immigrant into custody inside a public elevator at around 10:15 AM on Tuesday, the outlet reported.

Moses and other journalists were present to observe ICE's actions outside immigration courtrooms located on the 12th floor of 26 Federal Plaza. He said he was documenting agents' pursuit of a woman exiting the court.

"A couple of seconds after she goes into the elevator, two ICE agents go in after her," Moses told amNewYork, adding that the officers did not identify themselves or ask to see her papers or ID.

"I walked into the elevator behind them, and they started screaming at me, 'Get the f*** out,'" he said. "Then they pushed me, grabbed me by my arms, and started pulling me out of the elevator. I tried to hold on, but I got shoved out."

Moses said an ICE officer also shoved Olga Fedorova, a freelance photojournalist with the Associated Press, who was standing outside the elevator before she was pushed to the ground.

The attack on Fedorova also caused the Anadolu Agency's L. Vural Elibol to fall hard to the floor and hit the back of his head, prompting DHS to call for medical assistance.

"People immediately started screaming because he was seriously injured," Moses said Elibol. "He was semiconscious, but he didn’t move from the position for 35 to 40 minutes."

Elibol was put in a neck brace and carried out of the building on a stretcher.