ICE agents brutally attack NYC journalists in latest violent assaults caught on video
New York, New York - Videos circulating on social media show federal immigration agents violently attacking journalists inside New York City's 26 Federal Plaza, leaving one seriously injured.
ICE officers assaulted Dean Moses, police bureau chief of amNewYork, as he went to photograph them taking an immigrant into custody inside a public elevator at around 10:15 AM on Tuesday, the outlet reported.
Moses and other journalists were present to observe ICE's actions outside immigration courtrooms located on the 12th floor of 26 Federal Plaza. He said he was documenting agents' pursuit of a woman exiting the court.
"A couple of seconds after she goes into the elevator, two ICE agents go in after her," Moses told amNewYork, adding that the officers did not identify themselves or ask to see her papers or ID.
"I walked into the elevator behind them, and they started screaming at me, 'Get the f*** out,'" he said. "Then they pushed me, grabbed me by my arms, and started pulling me out of the elevator. I tried to hold on, but I got shoved out."
Moses said an ICE officer also shoved Olga Fedorova, a freelance photojournalist with the Associated Press, who was standing outside the elevator before she was pushed to the ground.
The attack on Fedorova also caused the Anadolu Agency's L. Vural Elibol to fall hard to the floor and hit the back of his head, prompting DHS to call for medical assistance.
"People immediately started screaming because he was seriously injured," Moses said Elibol. "He was semiconscious, but he didn’t move from the position for 35 to 40 minutes."
Elibol was put in a neck brace and carried out of the building on a stretcher.
"Routine violence" at New York City's 26 Federal Plaza
New York City Comptroller Brad Lander – who was arrested by federal immigration agents in June – shared footage of the latest assaults on X, writing, "Another violent attack by an ICE officer on a civilian at 26 Federal Plaza – this time on a journalist, who had to be carried out on stretcher. Another attack on the First Amendment, our neighbors, and our democracy."
Last week, Lander shared a video of an ICE agent slamming a woman to the ground after her husband was taken into custody. The officer was suspended on Friday but went back to work on Monday, according to CBS.
The horrifying videos come amid documented reports of ICE abuse of people detained at 26 Federal Plaza.
A federal judge last month ordered the agency to improve conditions at the Manhattan facility, citing testimony from 28 people, who said they were held for days or even weeks in the rooms on the building's 10th floor.
The statements said up to 90 people were packed into a 200 square-foot room. Many were forced to try to sleep in cramped and illuminated quarters with no bedding, while being denied access to basic hygiene and only provided two small rations of food a day.
Leading New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani has condemned the brutality. "We cannot accept or normalize what has now become routine violence at 26 Federal Plaza. It has no place in our city," he posted on X.
Cover photo: STEPHANIE KEITH / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP