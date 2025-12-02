Sabrina Carpenter slams White House's "evil" video using her music to promote ICE arrests

Washington DC - The White House shared a disturbing new clip touting Presiden t Donald Trump 's aggressive immigration agenda using the music of Sabrina Carpenter – and garnered a fierce condemnation from the singer herself.

Sabrina Carpenter condemned the Trump administration's "inhumane agenda" after the White House used her music to promote violent ICE arrests. © Collage: RYAN MURPHY & Mike Coppola / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In the video shared on Monday, the 26-year-old's hit song Juno is played as ICE officers chase after and arrest migrants.

The clip took the song's famous line "Have you ever tried this one?" and altered its original meaning – a sultry nod to sexual positions – to refer to the violent arrests, with clips showing migrants handcuffed and pushed to the ground.

On Tuesday, Carpenter slammed the video as "evil and disgusting" in an X reply.

"Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda," she added.

The Trump administration's social media pages have repeatedly come under fire for similarly upsetting videos celebrating the arrests.

In September, the official Department of Homeland Security page compared the arrests and deportations of migrants to catching Pokémon, and in November, the same page used an Olivia Rodrigo song to urge migrants to self-deport – or face a potentially violent arrest.